Who are Eva and Edith?

Who are Eva and Edith?

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: GantDaily.com

Their identities may have been lost in time, but now the search is on for two women who scrawled their names inside the wing of a WWII-era fighter plane. A grease pencil signature says "Eva & Edith" and was found on a P-47 Thunderbolt by AirCorps Aviation, who is restoring the plane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashley weyer 2 min Friend 1
April Elpers 2 min geez 4
Girls who cheat on their man 3 min Ohh 39
Roxie Brodie 3 min geez 27
Heather Reeves selling dope again 5 min Nope 7
newly single 17 min Crazy 2
Barbershop on Boeke raided by the FBI 17 min Skinny 2
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,978 • Total comments across all topics: 278,491,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC