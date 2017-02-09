West Side Steak 'N Shake Building bei...

West Side Steak 'N Shake Building being Demolished

20 hrs ago

A former Steak 'N Shake building on Evansville's west side is coming down to make room for a new restaurant. A Culver's will occupy the property.

