VCSO: 'West Side Wet Bandits' Apprehended

13 hrs ago

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says a group of juveniles were caught red-handed throwing water bottles at moving vehicles on the west side of Evansville. The sheriff's office says dozens of alleged victims have reported damage as a result of the group's activities over the past couple of weekends.

