VCSO: 'West Side Wet Bandits' Apprehended
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says a group of juveniles were caught red-handed throwing water bottles at moving vehicles on the west side of Evansville. The sheriff's office says dozens of alleged victims have reported damage as a result of the group's activities over the past couple of weekends.
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ida Bess
|3 min
|Ikrikr
|3
|Roxie Brodie
|13 min
|Cops r narcissistic
|96
|Who knows Tia
|19 min
|Tia
|18
|Whole works wants to know ElecTrA HIV results
|19 min
|oolong
|7
|Who likes a good fisting
|20 min
|Lucy Holes
|3
|charles brown
|21 min
|Mr Obvious
|4
|Who was the guy on the orange bike today
|25 min
|Hey
|2
|former EPD skyler Ford arrested
|4 hr
|Sow
|35
|Local drug informants
|9 hr
|Wtf
|85
