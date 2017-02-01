USI Hosts Spanish Film ClubThursday, ...

USI Hosts Spanish Film ClubThursday, February 2Exploring other...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WIKY-FM Evansville

Exploring other cultures, the University of Southern Indiana is hosting Spanish Film Club, a series of movies featuring the Spanish language. Each of the five films will focus on the universal theme of estrangement, and USI Associate Professor of Spanish Dr. David Hitchcock says it will give the public the chance to experience places they may have never seen before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teleservices Direct 19 min spottsvilleBitch2020 2
Ashley weyer 22 min TheGoldStandard 14
Roxie Brodie 28 min Don j Trump 39
Kristyna nutter (Feb '15) 28 min BigBlack 19
Snitch for Aleah 34 min Caradidit 182
Charles Baker? 36 min hmm 4
names of guys who hit women 40 min Don j Trump 30
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,091 • Total comments across all topics: 278,517,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC