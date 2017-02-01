USI Hosts Spanish Film ClubThursday, February 2Exploring other...
Exploring other cultures, the University of Southern Indiana is hosting Spanish Film Club, a series of movies featuring the Spanish language. Each of the five films will focus on the universal theme of estrangement, and USI Associate Professor of Spanish Dr. David Hitchcock says it will give the public the chance to experience places they may have never seen before.
