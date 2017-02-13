University News a " February 13

Ivy Tech Community College and Trilogy Health Services announced a new statewide partnership through the college's Achieve Your Degree program. The program is a collaboration between Ivy Tech and companies that offer tuition reimbursement benefits to employees to pursue education with minimal up-front costs.

