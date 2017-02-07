UE to Provide Transition Assistance t...

UE to Provide Transition Assistance to Students at St. Joseph's College

The University of Evansville is working to provide an easy transition for students displaced following the closure of St. Joseph's College. St. Joseph's announced on February 3 that it plans to suspend academic activities at its Rensselaer, Indiana campus at the end of the spring 2017 semester.

