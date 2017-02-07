Traffic stop leads to discovery of 450 grams of methamphetamine
A traffic stop led Evansville police detectives to seize nearly a pound of methamphetamine in addition to marijuana and a handgun. The two suspects, 19-year-old Chelsie Fraley and 30-year-old Marquist Northington, are in the Vanderburgh County Detention Center facing multiple felony charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where is post ab josh walker (Jul '13)
|3 min
|Concerned
|14
|Gabe Appel
|5 min
|Dez
|1
|Wood From Chicago (May '14)
|7 min
|Dez
|2
|How many kids does he see
|19 min
|Stop defending th...
|11
|I want a woman to....
|24 min
|Anal leakage
|7
|Bi guys at berry plastic on 3rd shift (Apr '13)
|31 min
|Hmmm
|21
|former EPD skyler Ford arrested
|32 min
|Heather
|34
|Local drug informants
|1 hr
|Wtf
|85
|Snitch for Aleah
|4 hr
|Leah
|215
|Roxie Brodie
|8 hr
|what
|92
|
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC