Traffic stop leads to discovery of 45...

Traffic stop leads to discovery of 450 grams of methamphetamine

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

A traffic stop led Evansville police detectives to seize nearly a pound of methamphetamine in addition to marijuana and a handgun. The two suspects, 19-year-old Chelsie Fraley and 30-year-old Marquist Northington, are in the Vanderburgh County Detention Center facing multiple felony charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where is post ab josh walker (Jul '13) 3 min Concerned 14
Gabe Appel 5 min Dez 1
Wood From Chicago (May '14) 7 min Dez 2
How many kids does he see 19 min Stop defending th... 11
I want a woman to.... 24 min Anal leakage 7
Bi guys at berry plastic on 3rd shift (Apr '13) 31 min Hmmm 21
former EPD skyler Ford arrested 32 min Heather 34
Local drug informants 1 hr Wtf 85
Snitch for Aleah 4 hr Leah 215
Roxie Brodie 8 hr what 92
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,634 • Total comments across all topics: 278,670,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC