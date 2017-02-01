Tell Tail Tales: Socks the Welcome Wagon Cat S'up with Debra Miller
It was March 2005 when I packed up a 15 foot moving truck, my best dog Bob Marley, and 3 cats to trek east across the United States to come home to Evansville, Indiana. I had just accepted a job at WIKY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black people tell me
|4 min
|MotherMary
|16
|Elijah Johnson
|9 min
|HannahFanana93
|1
|Snitch for Aleah
|10 min
|Druggies still care
|177
|newly single
|16 min
|Forest Trump
|27
|Is Jennifer Durham still a nasty crackwhore?
|16 min
|woah
|4
|Chocolate Thunder
|25 min
|Forest Trump
|3
|Charles Baker?
|28 min
|smh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC