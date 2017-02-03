Suspended EPD Officer Under Investiga...

Suspended EPD Officer Under Investigation for Posey Co. Incident

There are 17 comments on the WEHT story from Yesterday, titled Suspended EPD Officer Under Investigation for Posey Co. Incident. In it, WEHT reports that:

A veteran Evansville police officer who's already on paid administrative leave for a separate incident is now under the microscope again, accused of sending what some might consider threatening text messages. The case, which originated in Posey County, is now in the hands of a Warrick County deputy prosecutor who was appointed as a special prosecutor in the case.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
wow

Evansville, IN

#1 Yesterday
Cop is quite a bully to everyone it appears.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Eville pigs

Indianapolis, IN

#2 Yesterday
Sounds about right for the cops around here. Not all cops are bad, of course, but there have been many many studies which show narcissism, domestic violence and just generally ego stroking type behavior is much more prevalent among cops than the general population.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
reality check

Indianapolis, IN

#3 Yesterday
Eville pigs wrote:
Sounds about right for the cops around here. Not all cops are bad, of course, but there have been many many studies which show narcissism, domestic violence and just generally ego stroking type behavior is much more prevalent among cops than the general population.
Yeah I hate cops they are evil and fuck our lives up !! I know mine and many others lives have been destroyed by cops for petty ass shit !! Its this government that gives them the power they got they have gotten militarized and gotten more power and ego than ever !! I wouldn't take that job for nothing !! It is the dirtiest job in the world living off the greif and loss of others !! How can they live with themseselves knowing they destroy lives ??? They need to get theirs !! They think they are above us and invincible well more people need to stand up for their rights and form more hatred towards these scumbags !! They need to get paid back for what they do to people !!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Eville pigs

Indianapolis, IN

#4 Yesterday
reality check wrote:
<quoted text>

Yeah I hate cops they are evil and fuck our lives up !! I know mine and many others lives have been destroyed by cops for petty ass shit !! Its this government that gives them the power they got they have gotten militarized and gotten more power and ego than ever !! I wouldn't take that job for nothing !! It is the dirtiest job in the world living off the greif and loss of others !! How can they live with themseselves knowing they destroy lives ??? They need to get theirs !! They think they are above us and invincible well more people need to stand up for their rights and form more hatred towards these scumbags !! They need to get paid back for what they do to people !!
You keep saying "they". I'm not going to bash an entire demographic. I think you missed the point of what I was saying.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Billy

Evansville, IN

#5 Yesterday
reality check wrote:
<quoted text>Yeah I hate cops they are evil and fuck our lives up !! I know mine and many others lives have been destroyed by cops for petty ass shit !! Its this government that gives them the power they got they have gotten militarized and gotten more power and ego than ever !! I wouldn't take that job for nothing !! It is the dirtiest job in the world living off the greif and loss of others !! How can they live with themseselves knowing they destroy lives ??? They need to get theirs !! They think they are above us and invincible well more people need to stand up for their rights and form more hatred towards these scumbags !! They need to get paid back for what they do to people !!
Careful! Inciting a riot is a chargeable offense. Sounds like you are promoting criminal gang activity which is also chargeable. We will find you and destroy what's left of your life.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Anonymous 5

Evansville, IN

#6 Yesterday
Who's the EPD officer?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Eville pig

Indianapolis, IN

#7 Yesterday
Anonymous 5 wrote:
Who's the EPD officer?
Click on the article...dduurr
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
pig

Evansville, IN

#8 21 hrs ago
Billy wrote:
<quoted text>
Careful! Inciting a riot is a chargeable offense. Sounds like you are promoting criminal gang activity which is also chargeable. We will find you and destroy what's left of your life.
That sounds like a threat. Im forwarding this to internal affairs, officer...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
your stupid

Evansville, IN

#9 19 hrs ago
reality check wrote:
<quoted text>Yeah I hate cops they are evil and fuck our lives up !! I know mine and many others lives have been destroyed by cops for petty ass shit !! Its this government that gives them the power they got they have gotten militarized and gotten more power and ego than ever !! I wouldn't take that job for nothing !! It is the dirtiest job in the world living off the greif and loss of others !! How can they live with themseselves knowing they destroy lives ??? They need to get theirs !! They think they are above us and invincible well more people need to stand up for their rights and form more hatred towards these scumbags !! They need to get paid back for what they do to people !!
You better watch that pie hole of yours or the cops will come after you and make your life more of a living hell, and while you're at it, if you would just live by the law you wouldn't be in any trouble, so stop being a scum bag and become a law abiding citizen
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
16 TEEN SHOTS

Atlanta, GA

#12 14 hrs ago
reality check wrote:
<quoted text>Yeah I hate cops they are evil and fuck our lives up !! I know mine and many others lives have been destroyed by cops for petty ass shit !! Its this government that gives them the power they got they have gotten militarized and gotten more power and ego than ever !! I wouldn't take that job for nothing !! It is the dirtiest job in the world living off the greif and loss of others !! How can they live with themseselves knowing they destroy lives ??? They need to get theirs !! They think they are above us and invincible well more people need to stand up for their rights and form more hatred towards these scumbags !! They need to get paid back for what they do to people !!
SO Called pigs FOR SALE $10.00 for 5 pigs.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
16 TEEN SHOTS

Atlanta, GA

#13 14 hrs ago
SO Called pigs we know now.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
16 TEEN SHOTS

Atlanta, GA

#14 14 hrs ago
Eville pigs wrote:
Sounds about right for the cops around here. Not all cops are bad, of course, but there have been many many studies which show narcissism, domestic violence and just generally ego stroking type behavior is much more prevalent among cops than the general population.
ALL SO Called pigs are low down and dirty.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
16 TEEN SHOTS

Atlanta, GA

#15 14 hrs ago
Billy wrote:
<quoted text>Careful! Inciting a riot is a chargeable offense. Sounds like you are promoting criminal gang activity which is also chargeable. We will find you and destroy what's left of your life.
IS YOU A SO Called pig we ain't scared you pigs kiss our azz.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
16 TEEN SHOTS

Atlanta, GA

#16 14 hrs ago
Eville pig wrote:
<quoted text>Click on the article...dduurr
So Called pigs.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Pigglets

Indianapolis, IN

#17 5 hrs ago
16 TEEN SHOTS wrote:
<quoted text>
So Called pigs.
I think you're missing a chromosome
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
16 TEEN SHOTS

Atlanta, GA

#18 3 hrs ago
Pigglets wrote:
<quoted text>I think you're missing a chromosome
What do you mean snow monkey.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Really

Evansville, IN

#19 2 hrs ago
Billy wrote:
<quoted text>
Careful! Inciting a riot is a chargeable offense. Sounds like you are promoting criminal gang activity which is also chargeable. We will find you and destroy what's left of your life.
You just proved our point.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Using bad language in the mall 1 min Todd Hogenfield 27
Who are the married men in Evansville that cheat 10 min ew 15
I want to have sex with Natalie rice 14 min well. 54
Alicia Elam 15 min Megan 61
Rochelle crowe (Jul '15) 19 min well. 71
Sloots that hookup with old guys 21 min 123 14
jeremiah wakefield 28 min NoShade 4
Roxie Brodie 3 hr Justme 78
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,010 • Total comments across all topics: 278,581,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC