Suspended EPD Officer Under Investigation for Posey Co. Incident
There are 17 comments on the WEHT story from Yesterday, titled Suspended EPD Officer Under Investigation for Posey Co. Incident. In it, WEHT reports that:
A veteran Evansville police officer who's already on paid administrative leave for a separate incident is now under the microscope again, accused of sending what some might consider threatening text messages. The case, which originated in Posey County, is now in the hands of a Warrick County deputy prosecutor who was appointed as a special prosecutor in the case.
|
#1 Yesterday
Cop is quite a bully to everyone it appears.
|
#2 Yesterday
Sounds about right for the cops around here. Not all cops are bad, of course, but there have been many many studies which show narcissism, domestic violence and just generally ego stroking type behavior is much more prevalent among cops than the general population.
|
#3 Yesterday
Yeah I hate cops they are evil and fuck our lives up !! I know mine and many others lives have been destroyed by cops for petty ass shit !! Its this government that gives them the power they got they have gotten militarized and gotten more power and ego than ever !! I wouldn't take that job for nothing !! It is the dirtiest job in the world living off the greif and loss of others !! How can they live with themseselves knowing they destroy lives ??? They need to get theirs !! They think they are above us and invincible well more people need to stand up for their rights and form more hatred towards these scumbags !! They need to get paid back for what they do to people !!
|
#4 Yesterday
You keep saying "they". I'm not going to bash an entire demographic. I think you missed the point of what I was saying.
|
#5 Yesterday
Careful! Inciting a riot is a chargeable offense. Sounds like you are promoting criminal gang activity which is also chargeable. We will find you and destroy what's left of your life.
|
#6 Yesterday
Who's the EPD officer?
|
#7 Yesterday
Click on the article...dduurr
|
#8 21 hrs ago
That sounds like a threat. Im forwarding this to internal affairs, officer...
|
#9 19 hrs ago
You better watch that pie hole of yours or the cops will come after you and make your life more of a living hell, and while you're at it, if you would just live by the law you wouldn't be in any trouble, so stop being a scum bag and become a law abiding citizen
|
#12 14 hrs ago
SO Called pigs FOR SALE $10.00 for 5 pigs.
|
#13 14 hrs ago
SO Called pigs we know now.
|
#14 14 hrs ago
ALL SO Called pigs are low down and dirty.
|
#15 14 hrs ago
IS YOU A SO Called pig we ain't scared you pigs kiss our azz.
|
#16 14 hrs ago
So Called pigs.
|
#17 5 hrs ago
I think you're missing a chromosome
|
#18 3 hrs ago
What do you mean snow monkey.
|
#19 2 hrs ago
You just proved our point.
|
|
