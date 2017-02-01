Special Report: Cops, Kids & Disney
For four days last month, four dozen EVSC students and members of the Evansville Police Department and Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office made memories at Disney World in Orlando, Florida as part of the Cops Connecting With Kids program. In an Eyewitness News special report, we document the group's journey and the relationships that were formed between police, educators and students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I have a sexy boss
|15 min
|Curious
|5
|Andrea at Grandy's
|18 min
|Three Thighs
|1
|Alicia Elam
|34 min
|Sara
|20
|Nicole Kendall
|36 min
|Dolly
|3
|Megan Sharp
|41 min
|Wtf
|6
|Crystal Homewrecker
|49 min
|well
|3
|Snitch for Aleah
|51 min
|Curious
|189
|Roxie Brodie
|2 hr
|sad
|40
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC