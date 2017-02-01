Special Report: Cops, Kids & Disney

Special Report: Cops, Kids & Disney

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

For four days last month, four dozen EVSC students and members of the Evansville Police Department and Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office made memories at Disney World in Orlando, Florida as part of the Cops Connecting With Kids program. In an Eyewitness News special report, we document the group's journey and the relationships that were formed between police, educators and students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I have a sexy boss 15 min Curious 5
Andrea at Grandy's 18 min Three Thighs 1
Alicia Elam 34 min Sara 20
Nicole Kendall 36 min Dolly 3
Megan Sharp 41 min Wtf 6
Crystal Homewrecker 49 min well 3
Snitch for Aleah 51 min Curious 189
Roxie Brodie 2 hr sad 40
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,213 • Total comments across all topics: 278,522,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC