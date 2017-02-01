Sewer Project Takes Over Bee Slough

A large scale sewer project is happening along Veterans Memorial Parkway in Evansville, the first of seven EPA mandated efforts to curb combined sewer overflows. Sewer utility officials say this is the beginning of a $200 million seven-part project - the first of which will install a large pipe to not only help reduce sewer overflow, but also addressing the sewer smell in the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.