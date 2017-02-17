Sam's Club Possibly Getting New Neigh...

Sam's Club Possibly Getting New Neighbor: Main Competitor, Costco

A new store possibly coming to Evansville, but when your prospective neighbor is your main competitor, things can get interesting. A rezoning application from Costco seeks approval for the company to build on Cross Pointe Boulevard -- bordering Oak Grove and I-69.

