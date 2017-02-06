Sam Steimel commits to Evansville

Sam Steimel commits to Evansville

Read more: WTHI-TV Terre Haute

Sullivan High School baseball standout Sam Steimel verbally committed Monday to continue his athletic career at the University of Evansville. The junior pitcher has been a key part of the Golden Arrow rotation.

