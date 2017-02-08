Salvation Army officials concerned ab...

Salvation Army officials concerned about K2 useWednesday, February...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WIKY-FM Evansville

Evansville is seeing more problems related to the synthetic form of marijuana known as K2. Just a couple of weeks ago, police found several people taking the drug near the United Caring Shelter downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
former EPD skyler Ford arrested 7 min Sara 39
Long term care facilities that are good employers 16 min NOMB 6
Jenny Pool 22 min Topdawg 1
Local drug informants 27 min Haha 89
Bucks bar 37 min Oldassbartender 1
Mesker Park 45 min Going up there 1
Help 48 min Jesusfixit 1
Roxie Brodie 50 min geez 102
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,929 • Total comments across all topics: 278,698,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC