Salmon set to take CEO role at Berry Plastics

The changing of the guard is imminent at Berry Plastics Group Inc. as Tom Salmon is set to become CEO on Feb. 3. He succeeds Jon Rich, who announced months ago he would be retiring from the position, but remain on the company's board. Salmon was previously identified as the successor, but the Evansville, Ind.-based company only said at the time the transition would take place at some point in February.

