's Foster Art Gallery hosts "Visages" by Rob Millard-Mendez
Westminster College's Foster Art Gallery will host "Visages" , an art exhibition of wood and mixed media sculptures by Rob Millard-Mendez . The exhibition will run February 20 to March 23 .
