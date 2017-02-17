's Foster Art Gallery hosts "Visages"...

's Foster Art Gallery hosts "Visages" by Rob Millard-Mendez

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Westminster College

Westminster College's Foster Art Gallery will host "Visages" , an art exhibition of wood and mixed media sculptures by Rob Millard-Mendez . The exhibition will run February 20 to March 23 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westminster College.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Girls who cheat on their man 24 min Wwyptlm 60
Lyle Vivrette (May '13) 39 min Link 36
Mudsharks 40 min Gator 18
Grown men who live with their momma 44 min Gator 9
Kara Duff 46 min Gator 4
Candice Wilke 46 min Renee 15
Anyone know Lonita Womack? (Jul '16) 47 min Girlbutts 27
laura at the lady (Oct '15) 58 min Hmmm 140
Homeless girl on green River and Lynch (Aug '16) 2 hr not sure 40
Big titts 10 hr karma 44
how do you know if you have a big penis or a sm... (Jan '13) 11 hr Seriously 74
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,281 • Total comments across all topics: 279,028,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC