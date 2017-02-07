Outpour of Support for Loehrlein Family

Outpour of Support for Loehrlein Family

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor says his office is collecting an outpouring of support for a Tri-State family touched by tragedy. The prosecutor's office setup a P.O. Box for the Loehrlein family of Darmstadt.

