Newburgh's Tess Fuller dances the nig...

Newburgh's Tess Fuller dances the night away at First Christian Church Friday night.

On Friday, a unique spin-off from Tim Tebow Foundation's "Our Night to Shine" came to First Christian Church in Newburgh, called "Our Time to Shine." It was one woman, Tess Fuller, a Chick-fil-A Cross Pointe employee, who inspired her boss to recruit more than a hundred volunteers to make this dream come true.

