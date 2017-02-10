Newburgh's Tess Fuller dances the night away at First Christian Church Friday night.
On Friday, a unique spin-off from Tim Tebow Foundation's "Our Night to Shine" came to First Christian Church in Newburgh, called "Our Time to Shine." It was one woman, Tess Fuller, a Chick-fil-A Cross Pointe employee, who inspired her boss to recruit more than a hundred volunteers to make this dream come true.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i just love you!
|6 min
|sad ish
|83
|Was a Electra a man ( sex change)
|7 min
|Friend olakes
|3
|Madi Maher
|12 min
|Nevermind
|6
|What's going on who is electra ?
|15 min
|Wondering
|1
|ElecTrA bishhh say I got pimples
|16 min
|Hobbyist 01
|6
|You broke my heart
|19 min
|oooohweeee
|32
|Dangerous Geriatric Drivers
|20 min
|Blacks r trash
|4
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC