McCurdy building nearing completion, ...

McCurdy building nearing completion, owners accepting leasing applications

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Now, renovations to the McCurdy Building are close to being done. The historic building has sat in downtown Evansville for over 100 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nicholas Kelley 1 min Truth 21
Everyday 27 min Igetit 29
Mudsharks 29 min Tarbabah 21
Scott Egli 32 min The big picture 29
Grown men who live with their momma 49 min Raye Sycst 12
Owner of Salon T 51 min whoop 3
517 Fitness 1 hr Bobble 13
Homeless girl on green River and Lynch (Aug '16) 2 hr Evv 41
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,947 • Total comments across all topics: 279,037,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC