Margaret J. Wilkinson, Appellant-Defendant, v. Ivan H. Kuehn and...

ATTORNEYS FOR APPELLANT, Krista B. Lockyear, Joseph H. Langerak, IV, Jackson Kelly PLLC, Evansville, Indiana ATTORNEY FOR APPELLEES, John G. Wetherill, Wetherill Law Office, Rockport, Indiana [1] In 1998, Appellant-Defendant Margaret Wilkinson sold a portion of her land to Appellee-Plaintiffs Ivan and Micki Kuehn . The conveyance created a scenic easement , a strip of land in the Kuehns' parcel running along the property line with Wilkinson's parcel, upon which they were restricted from building.

