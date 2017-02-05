Looking for Valentine's gifts? Name a cockroach for your loved one
A nature center in Evansville, Indiana is offering people a unique gift to give their significant other for Valentine's Day. The "name a roach for your Valentine" campaign allows you to pay a fee and receive a personalized digital certificate verifying the naming of a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach in their honor.
