Lawmakers push for tough penalties on...

Lawmakers push for tough penalties on meth dealing

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WIKY-FM Evansville

"Methamphetamine is a scourge on our community," said State Representative Ryan Hatfield . "Today, we send a message more clearly and more powerfully that you cannot manufacture methamphetamine in Indiana."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Classena Sloan 5 min Sissy 3
I love to sleep with married men...any suggesti... 13 min MtodaJ 26
Someone didn't like when things turned to her h... 23 min XxX 18
Megan Mecum (Jun '14) 30 min Dan Marvel 5
Classes Sloan 31 min Inquiring minds 4
Alicia Elam 33 min Alicia lowe 131
My house was broken into... (Feb '12) 48 min Taurus 85 25
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,091 • Total comments across all topics: 278,769,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC