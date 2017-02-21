Larry J. Barton
Larry J. Barton Evansville, IN, Larry J. Barton, 77, of Evansville passed away at 1:11 pm, Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at his home with his loved ones by his side. Larry was born November 12, 1939 in Rome, Georgia the son of the late Lloyd and Ozell Barton and attended Shorter University.
