Larry J. Barton

Larry J. Barton

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Cherokee County Herald

Larry J. Barton Evansville, IN, Larry J. Barton, 77, of Evansville passed away at 1:11 pm, Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at his home with his loved ones by his side. Larry was born November 12, 1939 in Rome, Georgia the son of the late Lloyd and Ozell Barton and attended Shorter University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cherokee County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amanda Ryan Gang Bang 6 min Shegottheherps 12
Officer Nick Henderson and other Cops 8 min Lit 7
never 4get u 10 min Who 95
jami nally 12 min jimtown coucil 1
Gutta? 14 min sewso 22
Brianna ( Bri ) Skelton 33 min Unknown pt2 5
ricks 718 35 min Lit 43
Snitch for Aleah 1 hr To Good folks in ... 265
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,794 • Total comments across all topics: 279,122,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC