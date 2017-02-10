Kellogg closing in Evansville, 30 jobs lost
The company confirmed the center on N. Kentucky Avenue is one of 39 distribution centers that are closing this year. Timing will vary, but Kellogg officials say they expect all the closures to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where can I get Kratom powder in the tristate
|1 min
|Red vein
|10
|former EPD skyler Ford arrested
|2 min
|Sir scrotum
|55
|Girl at Tropicana
|4 min
|CuriousGeorge
|6
|soldier dogs for independence
|8 min
|i agree
|4
|She don't know I recorded
|9 min
|Spyguy
|8
|Prostitution at the pony
|31 min
|Freedom of speech
|111
|Trump got spanked in court
|33 min
|really
|13
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC