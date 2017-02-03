Industrial supply company takes over ...

Industrial supply company takes over tool maker

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Tribune-Star

EBN is an industrial supply company with headquarters in Evansville and branches in Terre Haute, Jasper and Vincennes, and Henderson and Owensboro in Kentucky, and Mount Vernon, Illinois. The company offers inventory programs with nine outside sales representatives and 10 delivery/VMI representatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Using bad language in the mall 10 min Todd Hogenfield 35
Chardae Smith 38 min Toti 7
Jackie Tegeler 49 min OVERHEREROLLIN 44
Dead beat mom's 1 hr BOSSBi 26
Who are the married men in Evansville that cheat 1 hr GoWayBack 16
Jamie Morris Newton 1 hr OVERHEREROLLIN 1
I'd like to apologize to Christy Phillips ex. 1 hr ctfu 3
Roxie Brodie 12 hr Justme 78
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,670 • Total comments across all topics: 278,593,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC