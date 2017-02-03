Industrial supply company takes over tool maker
EBN is an industrial supply company with headquarters in Evansville and branches in Terre Haute, Jasper and Vincennes, and Henderson and Owensboro in Kentucky, and Mount Vernon, Illinois. The company offers inventory programs with nine outside sales representatives and 10 delivery/VMI representatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Using bad language in the mall
|10 min
|Todd Hogenfield
|35
|Chardae Smith
|38 min
|Toti
|7
|Jackie Tegeler
|49 min
|OVERHEREROLLIN
|44
|Dead beat mom's
|1 hr
|BOSSBi
|26
|Who are the married men in Evansville that cheat
|1 hr
|GoWayBack
|16
|Jamie Morris Newton
|1 hr
|OVERHEREROLLIN
|1
|I'd like to apologize to Christy Phillips ex.
|1 hr
|ctfu
|3
|Roxie Brodie
|12 hr
|Justme
|78
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC