INDOT hopes brush-cutting will protec...

INDOT hopes brush-cutting will protect honeybees

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Tribune

Crews with the Indiana Department of Transportation have for months been working to clear away trees and overgrowth from its rights-of-way. Homes and businesses once hidden by dense vegetation can now be seen from the highway, the fence line there plainly visible to motorists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Divorce 4 min Hedondeserveme 10
Jamar'gutta' Gambino 6 min Backup 3
420 smokers 7 min Pothead 3
Sad thing about being a stripper 9 min Pothead 35
Bird 11 min sharpton 2
Morgan whipple 14 min sewso 8
Amanda Gia 31 min Bbcmane 8
Homeless girl on green River and Lynch (Aug '16) 4 hr ikr 45
never 4get u 8 hr Who 76
Snitch for Aleah 12 hr FacebookPeeps 254
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,211 • Total comments across all topics: 279,088,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC