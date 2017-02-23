Indiana man admits bilking Liquid Nin...

Indiana man admits bilking Liquid Ninja drink investors

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WLFI-TV West Lafayette

An Indiana man has pleaded guilty to fraud charges in what prosecutors said was a scheme to steal $600,000 from investors in his energy drink company. Thirty-three-year-old Eric Morgan of Evansville admitted to a Vanderburgh County judge Wednesday that he told investors they were buying a share of the Liquid Ninja company, but that he used the money for personal expenses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crystal dusty Dunbar 2 min City 6
Gutta? 6 min Scoe 12
Sad thing about being a stripper 19 min what a joke 44
million reasons 22 min angelface123 8
Jones 22 min Latisha Vanbibber 10
Crystal Shipp 26 min hmmm 6
donald johnson 36 min angelface123 1
Snitch for Aleah 1 hr Handcuff time 261
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,163 • Total comments across all topics: 279,113,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC