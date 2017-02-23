Indiana man admits bilking Liquid Ninja drink investors
An Indiana man has pleaded guilty to fraud charges in what prosecutors said was a scheme to steal $600,000 from investors in his energy drink company. Thirty-three-year-old Eric Morgan of Evansville admitted to a Vanderburgh County judge Wednesday that he told investors they were buying a share of the Liquid Ninja company, but that he used the money for personal expenses.
