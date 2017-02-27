IL man arrested after admitting to photographing juvenile boy performing sexual acts
An Illinois man is facing a felony charge after admitting to sheriff's deputies that he engaged in sexual acts with a 16 year old boy. According to the police report, a child sexual abuse complaint was made around 2:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn on Rusher Creek Road in Evansville.
