IL man arrested after admitting to photographing juvenile boy performing sexual acts

Sunday Feb 26 Read more: WFIE-TV Evansville

An Illinois man is facing a felony charge after admitting to sheriff's deputies that he engaged in sexual acts with a 16 year old boy. According to the police report, a child sexual abuse complaint was made around 2:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn on Rusher Creek Road in Evansville.

