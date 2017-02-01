Healy takes plea bargainThursday, February 2The man whose arrest led...

Healy takes plea bargainThursday, Feb...

Healy takes plea bargain

The man whose arrest led to disciplinary action against four Evansville police officers has made a plea deal. Mark Healy, 36, pleaded guilty to burglary, drug possession, and theft.

