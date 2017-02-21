Gibson Co. man arrested after allegedly hitting police car during pursuit, resisting arrest
EVANSVILLE - A Gibson County man is under arrest after police say he crashed into an officer's patrol car during a pursuit and then climbed inside the patrol car with the officer inside. Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Department officials say they were called to a home on the north side of Evansville by a woman who reported that her brother was at the home and refusing to leave.
