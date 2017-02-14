Funds OK'd for Landing, Clyde Theatre

The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority on Tuesday approved nearly $7 million in funding for redevelopment of The Landing and $1 million to renovate Quimby Village's Clyde Theatre.

