Funds OK'd for Landing, Clyde Theatre
The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority on Tuesday approved nearly $7 million in funding for redevelopment of The Landing and $1 million to renovate Quimby Village's Clyde Theatre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump already committed treason
|3 min
|DildoShwaggins
|9
|Azzip eastern
|10 min
|DildoShwaggins
|5
|Dustin Maust (kid) selling heroin to young girl...
|17 min
|me
|6
|I need....auto part
|51 min
|Sloppy joe
|2
|Natalie cd here
|58 min
|Natalie
|1
|skinny ugly girl vs fat pretty girl (Jan '13)
|1 hr
|iDOeatFOOD95
|99
|Young dude named Ben at Lamasco
|1 hr
|Messedwithmetoo
|16
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC