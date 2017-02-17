Four Men Arrested in Warrick County for Child Sex Abuse
There are 1 comment on the WIKY-FM Evansville story from Thursday Feb 16, titled Four Men Arrested in Warrick County for Child Sex Abuse. In it, WIKY-FM Evansville reports that:
According to the sheriff's office, 64-year-old Lenis McClain of Evansville was arrested this week on a child molesting charge. The sheriff's office says he is accused of molesting a child younger than ten years old.
United States
#1 Saturday
Kill m
Him
