There are on the WIKY-FM Evansville story from Thursday Feb 16, titled Four Men Arrested in Warrick County for Child Sex Abuse. In it, WIKY-FM Evansville reports that:

According to the sheriff's office, 64-year-old Lenis McClain of Evansville was arrested this week on a child molesting charge. The sheriff's office says he is accused of molesting a child younger than ten years old.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.