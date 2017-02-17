Four Men Arrested in Warrick County f...

Four Men Arrested in Warrick County for Child Sex Abuse

There are 1 comment on the WIKY-FM Evansville story from Thursday Feb 16, titled Four Men Arrested in Warrick County for Child Sex Abuse. In it, WIKY-FM Evansville reports that:

According to the sheriff's office, 64-year-old Lenis McClain of Evansville was arrested this week on a child molesting charge. The sheriff's office says he is accused of molesting a child younger than ten years old.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Feedup

United States

#1 Saturday
Kill m
Him

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snitch for Aleah 5 min Friends in low pl... 240
Junkie near Home Depot/Walmart 11 min I seen her 2
jackie poiles 14 min MistyD 3
Dr Kilbane @ Epperson Veterinarian Clinic (May '13) 14 min no 48
Brandon Davis 16 min Woahh 4
Hookers in e town 17 min Newbie 1
Kristina Castle 19 min Woahh 17
laura at the lady (Oct '15) 1 hr Kimber 136
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,313 • Total comments across all topics: 279,001,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC