Former Homestead, IPFW standout Soat signs with Evansville Otters
Soat comes to Evansville after playing in college for the Mastodons of Fort Wayne. In four seasons there, Soat hit .310 while recording 48 doubles, 11 triples and 12 home runs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You broke my heart
|2 min
|sorry
|49
|Aerotek drug testing (Jun '13)
|3 min
|Ads
|52
|Warrior... Come out and play
|6 min
|CanUDigIt
|1
|Amyjo sent another one
|6 min
|Smh
|5
|I miss you, just so you know
|6 min
|AyJc415
|2
|Name something you ADMIRE about another race
|14 min
|Southpawqueen
|3
|Electra the real story
|19 min
|Wakeuppeople
|20
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC