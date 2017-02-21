Fire Damages Mobile Home on North Side of Evansville
Crews were called to the scene before 6:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Badger Dr. This is north of Mill Rd. near Central High School. Viewer Scott M. Davis shared videos on Twitter with Eyewitness news when the home was fully engulfed.
|
