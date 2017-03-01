FBI to probe apparent bullet hole at Indiana synagogue
Temple Adath B'nai Israel in Evansville, Indiana, where an apparent bullet hole was found in a classroom window, March 1, 2017. The Federal Bureau of Investigations is to probe an apparent bullet hole found in a classroom window at an Indiana synagogue as a wave of anti-Semitic attacks continues to sweep the US, media reports said.
