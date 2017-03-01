FBI to probe apparent bullet hole at ...

FBI to probe apparent bullet hole at Indiana synagogue

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Times of Israel

Temple Adath B'nai Israel in Evansville, Indiana, where an apparent bullet hole was found in a classroom window, March 1, 2017. The Federal Bureau of Investigations is to probe an apparent bullet hole found in a classroom window at an Indiana synagogue as a wave of anti-Semitic attacks continues to sweep the US, media reports said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wait for you 32 min Curious 31
Amanda nellis 1 hr Markumm 6
crystal dunn 1 hr Anthony 18
Ashley Gander (Sep '15) 2 hr lmao 49
Which woman in E'ville has the biggest grand c... 2 hr kidd 8
Best sex you ever had and who (Mar '14) 3 hr Just saying 69
Emotions 4 hr Hulk 2
Amy Word Smith 4 hr latrashcos 38
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,229 • Total comments across all topics: 279,251,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC