Fairlawn Gets Donation From Mayor

8 hrs ago Read more: WIKY-FM Evansville

When Fairlawn Elementary's Media Aide Laura Sandefur reached out to the Mayor's office about getting some books, she never expected for him to deliver them personally; but today, that's exactly what happened. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke not only delivered a stack of books about Evansville today, but he also read one of those stories to some of the students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.

