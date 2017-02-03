Fairlawn Gets Donation From Mayor

When Fairlawn Elementary's Media Aide Laura Sandefur reached out to the Mayor's office about getting some books, she never expected for him to deliver them personally; but today, that's exactly what happened. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke not only delivered a stack of books about Evansville today, but he also read one of those stories to some of the students.

