Eyewitness 1967: 'Dial-a-Prayer' marks its 10th birthday
Pittsburgh's version of "Dial-a-Prayer" offered callers familiar words on Valentine's Day 50 years ago: "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son " That verse from the New Testament's Gospel of John had been part of the first prayer message that the Rev. August F. Brunn had delivered via telephone a decade earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blast who has a small dingy worst sex ever
|16 min
|really
|10
|im done with you
|20 min
|Caleb
|9
|Hookers on Facebook go!!!!!!!!
|25 min
|Her Customer
|5
|Sarah Cameron and Brandon Gage
|28 min
|smdh
|3
|billy syers
|35 min
|detective
|3
|You broke my heart
|43 min
|Hithimwhereithurt...
|36
|I've had my pee pee in ElecTrA Alicat & Gia
|54 min
|Noneedfobarn
|16
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC