Eyewitness 1967: 'Dial-a-Prayer' mark...

Eyewitness 1967: 'Dial-a-Prayer' marks its 10th birthday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pittsburgh's version of "Dial-a-Prayer" offered callers familiar words on Valentine's Day 50 years ago: "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son " That verse from the New Testament's Gospel of John had been part of the first prayer message that the Rev. August F. Brunn had delivered via telephone a decade earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blast who has a small dingy worst sex ever 16 min really 10
im done with you 20 min Caleb 9
Hookers on Facebook go!!!!!!!! 25 min Her Customer 5
Sarah Cameron and Brandon Gage 28 min smdh 3
billy syers 35 min detective 3
You broke my heart 43 min Hithimwhereithurt... 36
I've had my pee pee in ElecTrA Alicat & Gia 54 min Noneedfobarn 16
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Supreme Court
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,231 • Total comments across all topics: 278,811,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC