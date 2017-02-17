Evansville woman charged after chase into Gibson Co.
An Evansville woman is in the Vanderburgh County Jail after sheriff's deputies say she led them on a chase into Gibson County. Deputies say they tried to pull over 34-year-old Roxanne Chambers but she refused to stop and led them on a chase into Gibson County.
