Evansville woman charged after chase into Gibson Co.

Monday Feb 13

An Evansville woman is in the Vanderburgh County Jail after sheriff's deputies say she led them on a chase into Gibson County. Deputies say they tried to pull over 34-year-old Roxanne Chambers but she refused to stop and led them on a chase into Gibson County.

