Evansville woman accused of attacking another woman with knife
The investigation began when authorities say they responded to reports of a stabbing victim being admitted to the hospital Sunday morning. When they arrived, they say they found the alleged victim with multiple lacerations on her face, upper arms and to her pelvic area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|switch to Gia Noell 50 bucks massage ()
|2 min
|Question
|2
|Alicia Elam
|3 min
|Alicia lowe
|92
|ElecTrA telling wife's on clients
|6 min
|Shearatt
|1
|Skyrobics at Sky Zone (Oct '15)
|8 min
|Daddy Ryan R
|24
|ElecTrA clients go to Gia KnoeLL
|8 min
|Hadit
|9
|Shooting & Standoff on 673 Sweetser??! (Oct '12)
|11 min
|Daddy Ryan R
|14
|former EPD skyler Ford arrested
|13 min
|Broom
|26
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC