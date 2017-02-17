Evansville man arrested for robbing gas station with knife
Police arrested Ronald Griffith Sunday morning for holding a knife to a clerk at the Thorntons gas station at the 2400 block of East Morgan Avenue. Ronald Griffith is a familiar name to police.
|
