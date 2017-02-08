Evansville man accused of dealing K-2

Evansville man accused of dealing K-2

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WIKY-FM Evansville

A day after several people were hospitalized for overdosing on synthetic marijuana , Evansville Police have made an arrest in the case. Police were conducting a surveillance operation on West Florida Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where is Alana Copeland/Fetcher aka.. HOMELESS ... 2 min Imjustbeinghonest 8
Who likes a good fisting 27 min Help 5
Who was the guy on the orange bike today 29 min Help 7
Men if given the choice 30 min Roger_that 16
Local drug informants 35 min theylovetohatethe... 87
nicholas brandon steele (Aug '14) 1 hr HolidayPies 15
Biggest man meat in Eville 1 hr Truth 26
Snitch for Aleah 2 hr Court reporter 216
former EPD skyler Ford arrested 3 hr Gary Johnson 4 prez 37
Roxie Brodie 3 hr 2numbers boxed 97
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,975 • Total comments across all topics: 278,689,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC