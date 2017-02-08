Evansville man accused of dealing K-2
A day after several people were hospitalized for overdosing on synthetic marijuana , Evansville Police have made an arrest in the case. Police were conducting a surveillance operation on West Florida Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is Alana Copeland/Fetcher aka.. HOMELESS ...
|2 min
|Imjustbeinghonest
|8
|Who likes a good fisting
|27 min
|Help
|5
|Who was the guy on the orange bike today
|29 min
|Help
|7
|Men if given the choice
|30 min
|Roger_that
|16
|Local drug informants
|35 min
|theylovetohatethe...
|87
|nicholas brandon steele (Aug '14)
|1 hr
|HolidayPies
|15
|Biggest man meat in Eville
|1 hr
|Truth
|26
|Snitch for Aleah
|2 hr
|Court reporter
|216
|former EPD skyler Ford arrested
|3 hr
|Gary Johnson 4 prez
|37
|Roxie Brodie
|3 hr
|2numbers boxed
|97
|
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC