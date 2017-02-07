Evansville City Council considers tax abatement Tuesday, February 7An ...
The Evansville City Council is considering the request from Phillips Edison & Company. The firm manages the Eastland Shoppes on North Green River Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Carey Moran
|2 min
|Seveno
|5
|How many kids does he see
|4 min
|Sadaf
|4
|fat chassidy morrell
|6 min
|el-pea
|31
|what nasty How Billy D with now (May '15)
|6 min
|Really
|15
|Where is shane lewis stealing freon from now to...
|8 min
|Unconditionalfrie...
|3
|under 16 and pregnant wtf?
|11 min
|Kids suck
|15
|Men if given the choice
|17 min
|Kids suck
|2
|Roxie Brodie
|1 hr
|Smh
|90
|Snitch for Aleah
|4 hr
|Wheresaleah
|214
|former EPD skyler Ford arrested
|5 hr
|Great Alex
|28
|
|Local drug informants
|6 hr
|lol
|84
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC