Daviess County Teen Injured In Crash
A 19-year-old girl was flown from Daviess County to Evansville after her car was hit by a semi Thursday morning. According to police, Abigail Kelsey was in a 2006 Nissan on State Road 57 at Sandy Hook Curve south of Washington and went off the right side of the road and overcorrected.
