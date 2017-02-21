Daviess County Teen Injured In Crash

Daviess County Teen Injured In Crash

A 19-year-old girl was flown from Daviess County to Evansville after her car was hit by a semi Thursday morning. According to police, Abigail Kelsey was in a 2006 Nissan on State Road 57 at Sandy Hook Curve south of Washington and went off the right side of the road and overcorrected.

