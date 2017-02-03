Crisis in the classroom - Monday at 11
It involves a test that new teachers have to take to get their license. Even some of the best teaching candidates are failing the test over and over and over again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lacole Winstead
|4 min
|Hehehehehe
|33
|Fat Mac TJ
|7 min
|Defend that
|20
|Suspended EPD Officer Under Investigation for P...
|11 min
|pig
|8
|I want to have sex with Natalie rice
|13 min
|Nervous
|5
|Local drug informants
|15 min
|Me too
|74
|Roxie Brodie
|16 min
|Toti
|61
|Dead beat mom's
|20 min
|ha
|13
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC