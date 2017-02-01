Could Zipcar be next in Evansville?

Could Zipcar be next in Evansville?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WIKY-FM Evansville

Could it be Zipcar? The app allows customers to reserve a car and then drive by the hour or day. Gas and insurance are included.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Girls who cheat on their man 20 min It may help 42
Da'Montrae Bellamy 21 min Forest Trump 2
I want to have sex with Natalie rice 30 min Nervous 1
Krystle cupp arrested 42 min Matt 18
Chris Wargel (Apr '15) 1 hr Bahaha 12
What happened to the babyin Lincoln estates (May '16) 1 hr so true 58
News Chase Suspect Accused of Molesting 12 year oldW... 1 hr yep 19
Snitch for Aleah 2 hr Druggies still care 177
Roxie Brodie 3 hr Ra sun god 34
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,610 • Total comments across all topics: 278,506,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC