Convention hotel to open on Valentine...

Convention hotel to open on Valentine's Day Friday, February...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WIKY-FM Evansville

"We are thrilled to be one of the key components in the downtown revitalization," said Rick Huffman, CEO and Manager of HCW Evansville Hotel, LLC. It features 241 rooms, a full-service restaurant, event space and a covered parking garage. Other amenities include an outdoor pool, fitness center and free Wi-Fi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fat Mac TJ 1 min ws 9
Married Men 6 min u a goofybich 14
Loren huck (Feb '16) 7 min Sticks 3
90s poolhall gang 12 min lolol 5
Misty Fuller 13 min Thankyou 8
newly single 15 min lol 41
April Elpers 40 min Yurp 11
Roxie Brodie 43 min sad 43
Snitch for Aleah 2 hr Speak up 192
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,897 • Total comments across all topics: 278,529,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC