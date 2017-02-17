Convention hotel opens in Downtown EvansvilleTuesday, February...
"We've been out of the business since 2009 when we tore down the Executive Inn," explained Bob Warren, CEO of the Evansville Convention & Visitors Bureau. "We had to go back and start all over again," Warren added.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|maghan mangold (May '13)
|1 min
|motorcycle friend
|10
|You broke my heart
|3 min
|Who
|85
|Top five knockout artist in ville (Jul '15)
|10 min
|Seriously
|49
|laura at the lady (Oct '15)
|16 min
|Indiana
|131
|Nioka Cavins
|25 min
|What
|1
|Torrance Lewis aka flos fodays
|30 min
|Jbean
|1
|I miss you, just so you know
|48 min
|Who
|71
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC