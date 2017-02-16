Convention Hotel Opens In Downtown Evansville
Local taxpayers helped fund the five-floor, $61 million hotel, which has more than 240 rooms, an event room, a restaurant and a bar. The Evansville City Council approved a bond not to exceed $20 million, while Vanderburgh County and the Convention & Visitors Bureau gave a total of $3.5 million.
