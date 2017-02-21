CMG Atlanta Radio Names Jaleigh Long Director of Sales

Cox Media Group Atlanta Radio has named Jaleigh Long as its new Director of Sales, effective immediately. Long is responsible for all sales efforts for CMG Atlanta's five-cluster group, which includes News 95.5 AM 750 WSB, B98.5 FM, 97.1 FM The River, KISS 104.1 FM, and Your Georgia Country 106.1/107.1. 'I'm thrilled to have such outstanding talent inside Cox Media Group to promote into this critical role,' said Donna Hall , CMG Atlanta Radio's VP/GM.

