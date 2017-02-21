City of Evansville to reveal 2017 roa...

City of Evansville to reveal 2017 road projects

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Tired of driving over that bump in the road? All you have to do is speak up to get it fixed. The City of Evansville wants your input into what roads need to be repaired.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amanda whitelge aka Summers 4 min Layla 22
Sara Grabert from Mt Vernon 16 min Teally 3
Ryan Hensley/RK/superman (May '14) 18 min mhhh 8
what nasty How Billy D with now (May '15) 20 min Boss 30
HeaHea 39 min Daddy 13
Gray hair 49 min Grey 73
mercedes from lucky lady wearing the same clothes (Aug '15) 58 min Girlie 18
never 4get u 2 hr No joke 57
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,621 • Total comments across all topics: 279,052,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC